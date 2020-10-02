Russian journalist sets self on fire and dies near police HQ

Russian journalist sets self on fire and dies near police HQ

Irina Slavina (AP Photo)

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 21:51
Associated Press Reporter

The editor of a Russian news website died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters on Friday, a day after officers searched her residence.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed the death of Kolza.Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 235 miles east of Moscow.

Ms Slavina reported on Thursday that her home was searched by police, although the nature of the search was not clear.

The independent news site Meduza reported that Ms Slavina left a message on Facebook saying her death should be blamed on Russian authorities.

More in this section

US Election Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19
Donald Trump Donald Trump's age and weight 'would classify him as vulnerable'
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released on Friday, prosecutor says
journalistpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 4
  • 7
  • 14
  • 18
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices