Amazon aiming to expand palm recognition tech to stadiums and offices

Amazon aiming to expand palm recognition tech to stadiums and offices
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 12:46 PM
Associated Press reporters

Amazon has introduced new palm recognition technology in two Seattle stores and aims for broader use in places like stadiums and offices.

Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus in Washington state can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.

Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, said the company chose palm recognition because it is more private than other biometric technology, and a user is required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage.

Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system

Dilip Kumar

“And it’s contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times,” Mr Kumar wrote in a blog post.

The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in the coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery shops.

Amazon believes the technology is applicable elsewhere.

“In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system,” Mr Kumar wrote.

“Or, for entering a location like a stadium or badging into work, Amazon One could be part of an existing entry point to make accessing the location quicker and easier.”

People can sign up for an Amazon One account with a mobile phone number and credit card. An Amazon account is not necessary.

More in this section

Lebanon Ghosn Carlos Ghosn launches initiative to help his native Lebanon
Five questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate Five questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate
Virus Outbreak Greece Greece tests more cruise ship crew amid Covid outbreak
amazondigitalpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 26, 2020

  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices