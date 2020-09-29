Carlos Ghosn launches initiative to help his native Lebanon

Nissan’s former executive Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK), north of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018, and was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting future income and breach of trust when he jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon late last year. The Brazilian-born Frenchman has Lebanese citizenship. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 09:52 AM
Bassem Mroue, Associated Press

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has made a new public appearance in Lebanon during which he launched an initiative with a local university to help the country which is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis.

It is Ghosn’s second appearance in public since he was smuggled from Japan in late December to his ancestral Lebanon.

In early January, he gave a news conference in Beirut saying he fled Japan because he could not expect a fair trial on financial misconduct charges, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions.

Ghosn said the new initiative with the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, titled Moving Forward, aims to launch a top executive management programme, a training centre for new technologies and to support start-ups.

Carlos Ghosn during a press conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Hussein Malla/AP)

“The objective is certainly serving this institution… but also serving the society and the country,” Ghosn said in an opening speech. “Lebanon needs to create jobs.”

Lebanon is mired in the country’s worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

It defaulted on paying back its debt for the first time in March, and the local currency has collapsed, leading to hyperinflation and soaring poverty and unemployment. Talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package have stalled.

Many Lebanese consider Ghosn as one of the country’s heroes who succeeded in turning troubled companies into profit-making ventures.

Some have suggested he should be given a governmental post in Lebanon to get a country notorious for corruption and mismanagement out of its troubles.

Since arriving in Lebanon, Ghosn has given interviews during which he repeatedly said he was innocent of allegations that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

In January, Lebanon received an Interpol-issued wanted notice, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive.

Lebanese authorities say Ghosn entered Lebanon on a valid passport, casting doubt on the possibility they would hand him over to Japan.

