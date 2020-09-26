Ex-Daily Mail editor tipped to lead UK broadcast regulator 

Ex-Daily Mail editor tipped to lead UK broadcast regulator 

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 22:01 PM
Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

A former editor of the Daily Mail has been tipped to become chairman of the UK broadcast regulator Ofcom.

Paul Dacre, who stepped down from the helm of the newspaper in 2018, is said to be Boris Johnson’s preferred candidate for the job.

The Sunday Times reported that Dacre was “wooed” by the UK Prime Minister over drinks in Downing Street in February, and is now in talks with the British Government.

During his editorship of the Daily Mail, Dacre was critical of the BBC – which he would regulate if he was made Ofcom chairman.

The Sunday Times also reported that Charles Moore, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph, has been asked to take up the post of BBC chairman.

Ofcom chairman Terence Burns is due to leave before the end of the year, while BBC chairman David Clementi will stand down in February.

Mr Moore has previously criticised the criminalisation of people who refuse to pay the licence fee.

A UK Government spokeswoman said the processes are yet to open.

“We will launch the application process for the new chair of the BBC shortly,” they said.

“It is an open recruitment process and all public appointments are subject to a robust and fair selection criteria.”

Read More

Public health expert warns of increased restrictions in Cork city as Covid-19 cases rise

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Sep 24, 2020 Users can now log positive results on England’s Covid-19 app 
Coronavirus - Sat Sep 26, 2020 16 arrested after clashes at anti-lockdown demo in London
Coronavirus - Sat Sep 26, 2020 10 people arrested at central London anti-lockdown demonstrations
ofcompa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 26, 2020

  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices