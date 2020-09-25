22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash

22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
The plane burst into flames on landing (Emergency Situation Ministry via AP)
Friday, September 25, 2020 - 21:27 PM
Associated Press reporters

A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students has crashed and burst into flames while landing, leaving 22 people dead.

Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing, emergency services said.

The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 250 miles east of the capital Kiev.

Wreckage of an An-26 military plane will be examined (Kharkiv Regional State Administration via AP)

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those aboard were students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.

