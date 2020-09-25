Suspect arrested after four wounded in Paris knife attack

Paris police say a suspect believed to have wounded four people in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been arrested.

A Paris police official said while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person.

The suspect was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

It is unclear what motivated the attack Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after an attack by Islamic extremists in 2015.

A man wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus looks on a painting by French street artist Christian Guemy, a.k.a. 'C215' in Paris in tribute to the members of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo attack by jihadist gunmen in January 2015. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

A police official said officers were “actively hunting” the perpetrators and had cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.