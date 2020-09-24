Donald Trump pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US President Donald Trump called Ruth Bader Ginsburg an ‘amazing woman’ Picture: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 16:13 PM
Kevin Freking, Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It comes just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump – both wearing masks – stood silently at the top of the steps of the court on Thursday morning and looked down at Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Mr Trump has called Ms Ginsburg an “amazing woman” but some spectators were not happy that he came.

Moments after he arrived, booing could be heard from spectators who then briefly chanted: “Vote him out.”

