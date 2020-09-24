Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested over ‘unauthorised assembly’

Joshua Wong, centre, arrives at a court in Hong Kong (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 08:37 AM
Associated Press reporters

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong says he has been arrested again for allegedly participating in an unauthorised assembly last October.

Mr Wong tweeted that he was arrested when he reported to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s Central Police Station.

He said he was also accused of violating a pre-coronavirus pandemic law banning the wearing of masks in public places on the pretext they obscure identity.

He is expected to leave the police station and address journalists later on Thursday.

He rose to prominence as a student leader during the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests for universal suffrage, and is among a growing number of activists being charged for various relatively minor offences since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law that has severely restricted political speech in the territory.

He played a low-key role in mostly leaderless and sometimes violent anti-government protests last year that led to Beijing imposing the security law.

With Beijing’s encouragement, Hong Kong authorities have been pursuing charges against major opposition figures for illegal assembly and other minor infractions in what some call a campaign to harass and intimidate.

