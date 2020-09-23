TikTok tightens restrictions on weight loss advertising

TikTok tightens restrictions on weight loss advertising

TikTok’s move has been welcomed (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 13:49 PM
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

TikTok has banned weight loss supplements and fasting apps from advertising on the platform as part of a policy change targeting the weight loss industry.

The video sharing app said it was introducing new policies that would increase restrictions around adverts which promote a harmful and negative body image.

As well as the ban on some products, TikTok said it would also only allow adverts for weight management products to reach users over the age of 18 and was introducing stronger restrictions on weight loss claims made in ads in order to limit “irresponsible claims”.

The social media platform said the changes were being made in response to ongoing issues online around weight stigma and body shaming, which TikTok said had become worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

The site said it hoped the changes would help tackle harmful advertising which can exacerbate such issues.


More in this section

Belarus Lukashenko Inauguration Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony
Virus Outbreak Finland Coronavirus sniffer dogs get to work at Helsinki Airport
France Eiffle Tower Eiffel Tower cordoned off after bomb threat
tiktokpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 19, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 16
  • 21
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices