TikTok tightens restrictions on weight loss advertising

TikTok has banned weight loss supplements and fasting apps from advertising on the platform as part of a policy change targeting the weight loss industry.

The video sharing app said it was introducing new policies that would increase restrictions around adverts which promote a harmful and negative body image.

As well as the ban on some products, TikTok said it would also only allow adverts for weight management products to reach users over the age of 18 and was introducing stronger restrictions on weight loss claims made in ads in order to limit “irresponsible claims”.

The social media platform said the changes were being made in response to ongoing issues online around weight stigma and body shaming, which TikTok said had become worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

The site said it hoped the changes would help tackle harmful advertising which can exacerbate such issues.




