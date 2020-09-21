Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court nomination later this week

The bench draped in black for the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court/AP)
Monday, September 21, 2020 - 12:50 PM
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has said he expects to announce his nomination for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He told Fox & Friends on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four”, and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before election day.

Mr Trump disparaged reports that Ms Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president.

Floral tributes for Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Cliff Owen/PA)

Mr Trump said he thought his Democratic political foes were behind the report, including Representative Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Mr Trump said.

“I would be more inclined to the second … But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff,” using his nickname for the California congressman.

