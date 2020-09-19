Boy suffers ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries in swing incident

Boy suffers ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries in swing incident

The swing involved in the incident in Worthing, West Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police/PA

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 14:49 PM
Ben Mitchell, PA

A 13-year-old boy has suffered “potentially life-changing” leg injuries after he fell from a swing while being pushed by a group of boys, according to police.

Sussex Police are searching for the four boys involved in the incident which happened at “Kitty’s Field” park in Dominion Road, Worthing, at 3.30pm on September 8.

A force spokesman said: “The 13-year-old local boy was approached by four other teenage boys who asked if they could push him on the swing pictured in the above image, which he agreed to.

“Shortly afterwards, he fell from the swing on to ground, and sustained serious leg and pelvic injuries which are potentially life-changing.

“A passing member of public assisted the victim at the scene until the ambulance service arrived and took him to hospital, where he remains at this time.”

The spokesman said that the boys involved were all white and aged between 13 and 15.

One of them was described as being tanned, of medium build, with dark blond hair in a curtains style, wearing a grey Nike T-shirt.

Investigating officer David Mullins said: “We are keen to speak to the boys involved, and anyone who saw what happened, to establish the full circumstances and to determine whether any offences have been committed.”

Read More

Michelle O’Neill to be interviewed by police over Bobby Storey funeral

More in this section

Germany Russia Navalny Russian opposition leader recovering after suspected Novichok poisoning
Supreme Court Obit Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered as fearless liberal justice
Coronavirus - Mon May 11, 2020 Woman falls from moving car on UK motorway while filming Snapchat video
swingpa-sourceplace: ukplace: south east

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

  • 4
  • 7
  • 10
  • 37
  • 38
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices