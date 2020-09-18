Migrants stranded at sea as powerful storm batters Greece

Migrants stranded at sea as powerful storm batters Greece
Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered several islands off the western coast of Greece (Nikiforos Stamenis/AP)
Friday, September 18, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A boat carrying dozens of migrants was stranded at sea on Friday as hurricane-force winds and heavy rain battered the western coast of Greece, causing power outages and road closures.

Coast guard officials said due to the high winds, rescue boats were so far unable to approach the vessel believed to be carrying more than 50 migrants south of Greece’s Peloponnese region.

A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Crashing waves cover a road at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece (Nikiforos Stamenis/AP)

The storm, with winds exceeding 70 miles per hour, reached the western mainland on Friday.

Computer models suggested that the storm would not directly affect Athens but heavy rainfall was also expected in the Greek capital.

Schools and stores were closed, and ferry services were suspended in many areas in western Greece as authorities advised residents to remain indoors.

“We are expecting the storm to progress with the same intensity for the six to nine hours in western Greece and then, weakened, see it head southward,” Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said.

“But areas that are not directly affected … will see a large volume of water with heavy rainfall.”

More in this section

Taiwan US China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy’s visit
Pictures of the Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery Worldwide coronavirus cases top 30 million
Virus Outbreak India India’s coronavirus cases surge by another 96,000 infections
stormpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

  • 4
  • 7
  • 10
  • 37
  • 38
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices