'He just shoved his tongue down my throat': New sexual assault allegation made against Donald Trump

A former model has accused US president Donald Trump of sexual assault.

Amy Dorris told The Guardian newspaper that Mr Trump groped and forcibly kissed her at the 1997 US Open tennis tournament in New York.

Ms Dorris said that the incident occurred outside a bathroom in his VIP suite.

When she came out, she alleges, Mr Trump was waiting outside. “Initially I thought that he was waiting to go to the bathroom, but that wasn’t the case, unfortunately."

She then accuses Mr Trump of forcing his tongue down her throat, assaulting her all over her body and holding her in a grip she was unable to escape from.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Ms Dorris said in an interview.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it.

“I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

She said she told Mr Trump “no, please stop” but “he didn’t care”.

She was 24 at the time of the alleged incident.

Mr Trump's lawyers have denied the claims.

The president's attorneys told the Guardian that Ms Dorris' version of events was unreliable and there would be other witnesses if she had been assaulted.

During the interview, Mr Dorris said she didn't come forward until now because she thought that doing so might harm her family.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want.

“And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”

Mr Trump has faced more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.