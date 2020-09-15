US tariffs on Chinese goods ruled illegal by World Trade Organisation

US tariffs on Chinese goods ruled illegal by World Trade Organisation
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 14:39 PM
Associated Press reporters

The World Trade Organisation has said US tariffs on Chinese goods totalling more than 200 billion dollars (£155 billion) are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

It is the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised the WTO for allegedly treating the US unfairly.

In its decision, the WTO ruled against the Trump administration’s argument that China has engaged in practices harmful to US interests, on issues including intellectual property theft, technology transfer and innovation.

The ruling, in theory, would allow Beijing to impose retaliatory tariffs on billions in US goods – if the process is completed.

But the US government can appeal against the decision announced by the WTO’s dispute settlement body, and the WTO’s appeals court is not currently functioning – largely because of Washington’s single-handed refusal to accept new members for it.

More in this section

Breonna Taylor Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mother and reform police
Laptop stock European Union’s top court supports net neutrality rules
Uxbridge crossbow shooting Man in life-threatening condition after being shot with crossbow in London
chinatariffspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 12, 2020

  • 6
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 31
  • 41
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices