Claim to €62m EuroMillions jackpot in UK being ‘finalised’

The numbers were drawn in March (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 13:38 PM
Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

A claim to a £57m (€62m) jackpot on a lottery ticket bought in South Ayrshire in the UK is going through a last-minute finalisation process – almost six months after the draw.

A single ticket-holder won £57,869,670 (€62,608,418) in the EuroMillions draw on March 17.

A claim for the jackpot has been going through the validation process having been staked in April.

The prize was technically due to expire at 11.59pm on Sunday.

But on Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman from Camelot - the UK National Lottery's operator - revealed they are now arranging payment to the winner.

She said: “We can confirm that we are currently finalising the validation of a claim made on this prize and are in the process of arranging for payment to be made to the ticket-holder.

“Once the prize has been fully validated and paid, we’ll issue confirmation of that.”

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.

The National Lottery previously urged the mystery ticket-holder to come forward at the end of March.

