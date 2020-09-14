Search resumes in Nepalese villages after deadly landslide

Search resumes in Nepalese villages after deadly landslide
A view of the debris after a landslide stuck in Sindhupalchowk district (AP)
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 07:04 AM
Associated Press reporters

Rescuers have resumed their search for missing people after a deadly landslide struck three villages in the mountains of Nepal.

So far, 11 bodies have been pulled from the debris in the Sindhupalchowk district, about 75 miles east of the capital, Kathmandu.

Government administrator Baburam Khanal said police, soldiers and villagers are searching for at least 15 other people who are believed to have been buried.

An injured girl is rescued after a landslide (AP)

The landslide struck early on Sunday, sweeping away three villages before halting at a river.

Continuous rainfall made conditions difficult for rescuers on Sunday.

Weather conditions have improved in the area, allowing the rescuers to access the higher ground, the spokesman said.

Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season which usually ends in September.

