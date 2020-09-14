Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese PM after ruling party vote

Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese PM after ruling party vote
Yoshihide Suga (AP)
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 06:40 AM
Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the new head of Japan’s ruling party, virtually guaranteeing him a parliamentary election to become the country’s next prime minister.

Mr Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to pick a successor to prime minister Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he would resign due to health problems.

The other two contenders received a combined 157 votes.

The expected victory in the party vote by Mr Suga, currently the chief cabinet secretary of Mr Abe’s government, all but guarantees his election in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday because of the majority held by the Liberal Democrats’ ruling coalition.

