Deadline passes for UK winner to claim €62m EuroMillions jackpot

If the prize remains uncollected, the money will instead go to good causes. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 06:38 AM
Neil Pooran, PA Scotland

The deadline has passed for the person who bought a winning lottery ticket in South Ayrshire to claim their £57 million (€62m) jackpot.

A single ticket-holder won £57,869,670 (€62,608,418) from a EuroMillions draw in the March 17 draw.

A claim was staked in April for the jackpot, but Camelot - the UK National Lottery's operator - has not yet revealed if it has passed the process of validation.

The prize was technically due to expire at 11.59pm on Sunday.

If it remains unclaimed, the money will instead be passed on to good causes.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.

The National Lottery in the UK urged the mystery ticket-holder to come forward at the end of March.

A spokeswoman for Camelot said earlier: “We can confirm that we received a claim on this prize in April but we don’t comment on the detail of individual claims.

“However, as with all major prizes, any claim goes through a rigorous validation process to ensure the prize can be paid under the National Lottery game rules.

“With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

“If a valid claim is not received within this period, the prize money is passed to good causes.”

