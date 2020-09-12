Daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high in Scotland

Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland have hit a four-month high, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

A total of 221 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours – the highest daily figure since May 8.

Since the start of the pandemic, 22,435 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Scotland and 2,499 have died with the virus.

Restrictions on people meeting indoors in Lanarkshire were announced on Friday amid a rise in cases in that health board area.

It came after lockdown restrictions in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire were continued for a further week on Monday, having first been introduced on September 1.

The area covered by the rules was extended to Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire on Monday.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Please heed all the public health advice. More than ever we must remember that what we do as individuals just now affects the wellbeing of everyone. Let’s look after each other.”

She added: “COVID is on the rise again across the UK and Europe. Keeping it under control requires care and vigilance from all of us. And bluntly, it means restricting as far as possible our interactions with other households.”

Outlining the new restrictions, she said cases “are rising fastest in central belt so we must be extra vigilant here”.

“We are all in this together – and only together can we control COVID and save lives,” she said.