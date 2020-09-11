British girls ‘gang-raped’ on holiday in Italy

Two British girls were allegedly gang-raped by eight young men at a party while on holiday in southern Italy.

The attack is said to have taken place on Monday night at a villa in the town of Marconia di Pisticci, in the province of Matera in the country’s Basilicata region.

Local police said four men, reportedly aged between 19 and 23, have been arrested and held in custody over what a judge described as an attack involving “serious and brutal violence”.

Three other suspects are under investigation, while an eighth is yet to be identified.

One of the alleged attackers is said to have won the trust of the victims, who spoke no Italian, before taking advantage of them after they had drunk alcohol.

Surveillance footage released by police shows one of the girls being pushed by a group of males towards a dark corner behind the villa at around midnight on Monday, followed by three males with the other victim.

Police said the gang beat and raped the girls, who reported the attack at around 3.30am the next morning.

The age of the victims has not been confirmed.