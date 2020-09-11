British girls ‘gang-raped’ on holiday in Italy

British girls ‘gang-raped’ on holiday in Italy

Video-grab released by Italian police. Picture: AP

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 14:48 PM
Henry Vaughan, PA

Two British girls were allegedly gang-raped by eight young men at a party while on holiday in southern Italy.

The attack is said to have taken place on Monday night at a villa in the town of Marconia di Pisticci, in the province of Matera in the country’s Basilicata region.

Local police said four men, reportedly aged between 19 and 23, have been arrested and held in custody over what a judge described as an attack involving “serious and brutal violence”.

Three other suspects are under investigation, while an eighth is yet to be identified.

One of the alleged attackers is said to have won the trust of the victims, who spoke no Italian, before taking advantage of them after they had drunk alcohol.

Surveillance footage released by police shows one of the girls being pushed by a group of males towards a dark corner behind the villa at around midnight on Monday, followed by three males with the other victim.

Police said the gang beat and raped the girls, who reported the attack at around 3.30am the next morning.

The age of the victims has not been confirmed.

Read More

No 10 says an EU free trade deal still possible despite legal threats

More in this section

Brexit No 10 says an EU free trade deal still possible despite legal threats
Greece Migrant Camp Blaze Thousands protest after Greek refugee camp burns down
Sept 11 Anniversary US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
italypa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices