Dozens of migrants arrive in England amid calm conditions in Channel

Migrants travelling aboard several dinghies have taken advantage of sunshine and calm seas in fresh bids to cross the Channel.

Dozens of people wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets were seen being brought into the port of Dover, England, today.

After a lull in people attempting the dangerous crossing over the last few days, crossings resumed in large numbers amid low winds.

The PA news agency understands more dinghies believed to be carrying migrants remain in the Channel and are being monitored by the UK's Coastguard.

The latest arrivals come despite British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s vow to make the route “unviable”, and the continued row between the UK's Home Office and the legal profession on how to tackle the crossings.

At least 40 suspected migrants were seen being brought into the busy Kent port today aboard Britain's Border Force patrol boats.

But the large numbers arriving meant many had to sit tight aboard the grey ships before being brought ashore.

They were then seen being escorted up the gangway to the harbourside, where they will be processed by immigration officials.

One Border Force rib was later seen towing four dinghies into the harbour, which are believed to have been used by the migrants.

The Coastguard, the RNLI and the Border Force cutter Seeker are all active this morning responding to migrants making the dangerous journey.

French patrol forces are also active across the water border.