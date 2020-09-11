Assange extradition case to resume on Monday after lawyer’s negative Covid test

Assange extradition case to resume on Monday after lawyer’s negative Covid test
Julian Assange at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Friday, September 11, 2020 - 13:36 PM
Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent

The extradition case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will resume on Monday after a Covid-19 scare turned out to be a false alarm.

On Thursday, a hearing at the Old Bailey was brought to a halt amid fears a lawyer for the US government may have been exposed to the virus.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned until Monday so the barrister could be tested for coronavirus.

On Friday, it emerged the test result was negative, meaning the case could continue on Monday with the next witness, US lawyer Eric Lewis.

Assange is fighting extradition to the US following leaks of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 exposing alleged war crimes and abuse.

The 49-year-old, who has been in high-security Belmarsh Prison for 16 months, is facing 18 charges – including plotting to hack computers and conspiring to obtain and disclose national defence information.

His defence claim the prosecution under the Donald Trump administration has been politically motivated.

The extradition case is due to go on for up to four weeks.

More in this section

Sept 11 Anniversary US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
All Under One Banner march Another poll finds majority support for Scottish independence
Coronavirus - Wed Jul 15, 2020 NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month
assangepa-source#courtsplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices