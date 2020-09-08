British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘faces new charge’

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘faces new charge’
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (Family Handout/PA)
Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 12:12 PM
Associated Press Reporter

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge, Iran’s state TV said, citing an unnamed official.

The report did not elaborate beyond saying that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has appeared before a branch of the country’s Revolutionary Court in Tehran, where she was first sentenced in 2017.

It said she appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She was arrested during a holiday with her young daughter in April 2016.

Her family said she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

The new charges come after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family linked her detention to Iran’s negotiations with the British Government over a £400 million settlement held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

Tehran has denied that her detention was linked to the negotiations.

The new charges could be an attempt to gain new leverage in the negotiations.

More in this section

Cabinet meeting UK government legal chief quits over planned Brexit withdrawal agreement changes
Julian Assange extradition Assange warned over outbursts from dock as extradition hearing continues
Australia Shark Attack Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast
nazaninpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 5, 2020

  • 1
  • 23
  • 25
  • 42
  • 43
  • 46
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices