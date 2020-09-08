British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘faces new charge’

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge, Iran’s state TV said, citing an unnamed official.

The report did not elaborate beyond saying that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has appeared before a branch of the country’s Revolutionary Court in Tehran, where she was first sentenced in 2017.

It said she appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She was arrested during a holiday with her young daughter in April 2016.

Her family said she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

The new charges come after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family linked her detention to Iran’s negotiations with the British Government over a £400 million settlement held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

Tehran has denied that her detention was linked to the negotiations.

The new charges could be an attempt to gain new leverage in the negotiations.