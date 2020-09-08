UK government legal chief quits over Brexit withdrawal agreement changes

UK government legal chief quits over Brexit withdrawal agreement changes

It has been widely reported this week that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to challenge parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which he had previously signed. Picture: Stefan Rouseau/PA Wire

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 11:39 AM
Press Association

Jonathan Jones, the head of the UK Government's legal department, has resigned, the UK Attorney’s General’s Office has said.

Mr Jones' resignation is the latest departure of a top civil servant in the UK - six top civil servants have resigned so far this year.

The Financial Times is reporting that Mr Jones quit due to a dispute with Downing Street over suggestions that it will seek to challenge parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

A spokesman for the UK Attorney General’s Office said: “I can confirm Sir Jonathan has resigned but cannot comment further.”

More to follow . . .

