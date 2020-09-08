Mairead McGuinness' experience in the EU will be 'crucial' to new role

Mairead McGuinness's experience in the EU will be 'crucial' to her role as Commissioner, according to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a statement, President von der Leyen said the two candidates put forward for the position, Andrew McDowell and Mairead McGuinness showed great commitment to the EU and described them as "excellent candidates".

In her new role as commissioner, Ms McGuiness will be in charge of financial services, financial stability and the Capital Markets Union. The trade portfolio will be handed to Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

With over fifteen years of experience in the European Parliament, President von der Leyen said her expertise will be crucial "in carrying forward the EU's financial sector policy agenda and ensuring it supports and strengthens the Commission's key priorities, notably the twin green and digital transition."

She thanked Mr McDowell for his application and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has "wholeheartedly" congratulated Ms McGuinness on the appointment.

“The Financial Services portfolio is a hugely significant one and I am very pleased that this post has been secured for the Commissioner-designate," he added.