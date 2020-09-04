Silvio Berlusconi admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to hospital as a precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection, according to an aide.

The 83-year-old Italian media mogul, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week, was doing well after spending the night in hospital in Milan, said senator Lucia Ronzulli.

She said said the former premier was undergoing “precautionary monitoring” of his infection.

State radio later said he had been admitted to San Raffaele hospital, where his private doctor is based, shortly after midnight after having Covid-19 “symptoms”, and will have tests.

On Thursday, Mr Berlusconi, in a strong but nasal voice, told supporters he no longer had fever or pain.

Italian media have said two of his adult children were recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

The media mogul spent some of his summer holiday at his seaside villa on Sardinia’s Emerald Coast.

Many of Italy’s recent cases of Covid-19 have been linked to clusters in people who had holidays on Sardinia.