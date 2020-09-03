Flash floods kill more in Pakistan

A truck is overturned by a flood damaged road caused by heavy monsoon rain (AP/Fareed Khan)
Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 19:34 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Flash floods triggered by week-long monsoon rain that has hit north-western Pakistan have brought the death toll to 48.

Hundreds of homes have been damaged or swept away. The army has joined relief and rescue operations across Pakistan, which has been hard hit by rain this summer.

Key roads that have been blocked by large rocks dislodged in mudslides are being cleared, according to Taimur Khan, spokesman for the disaster management agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Before Thursday’s updated death toll, the province had said 15 died in the floods.

Overall, about 200 people have been killed in rain-related incidents since July, when monsoon rain began lashing many areas in Pakistan. According to government officials, 101 have died in rain-related incidents in southern Sindh province, which includes the country’s financial hub of Karachi.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July until September.

