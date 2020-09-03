Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after head-on crash

The Git Up singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.

A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured on Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour operation.

Additional surgeries are expected and his family asked for prayers.

Brown’s combination of country and trap went viral on the app TikTok, where people recreated his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.

Blanco Brown performs The Git Up at the Teen Choice Awards in California (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The song spent 12 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached number 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

He released his BBR Music Group debut album Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs last year.