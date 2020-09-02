Former Italian premier Berlusconi tests positive for Covid

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi (PA)
Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 17:27 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for Covid-19 after a precautionary check, his press office said.

Mr Berlusconi is currently isolated at his Arcore residence near Milan, his office said, adding that he will continue to work from there as he completes the necessary quarantine period.

The three-time premier and media tycoon had been recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

Mr Berlusconi had tested negative at the time.

Mr Berlusconi has recently gained new attention on Italy’s political scene ahead of regional elections in late September, when his centrist Forza Italia party could prove crucial for a possible win of the centre-right opposition.

