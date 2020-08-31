Men detained over Ryanair terror alert released without charge

Men detained over Ryanair terror alert released without charge
An RAF Typhoon fighter jet escorts a Ryanair flight after a suspicious object was found aboard Picture: @Jaacoon/PA
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 14:11 PM
Tess de la Mare, PA

Two men detained after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets have been released without charge after a suspicious object left in the toilet was found to be a mobile phone.

A 34-year-old Kuwaiti national and a 48-year-old Italian were held by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) after their flight landed at London, Stansted shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

The RAF confirmed that Typhoon fighters from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England had been scrambled to intercept the aircraft and escort it into the airport in Essex.

The two men had arrived on a flight from Vienna and were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, British police said.

ERSOU said on Monday that an object thought to be suspicious found in the plane’s bathroom had been examined and “found not to be of concern”.

The force said the two men had been spoken with and neither were considered to have committed any offence.

An ERSOU spokesman said the object was a mobile phone.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, head of ERSOU’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit, said: “We understandably take any reports of suspicious objects or behaviour on flights very seriously and thankfully on this occasion there was no cause for concern.

“I’d like to thank those on the flight for their co-operation and understanding while officers conducted their inquiries.”

Ryanair said on Sunday evening that all passengers on board had disembarked safely, while those waiting to depart to Vienna had been transferred to a spare aircraft to avoid delays.

Read More

Warren Buffett switches investment focus from US to Japan

More in this section

Pranab Mukherjee visits UK India’s former president dies after testing positive for Covid-19
Belarus Protests Strike leader detained in Belarus as crackdown continues
Israel Emirates First direct flight from Israel to United Arab Emirates lands in Abu Dhabi
stanstedplace: ukplace: east angliaplace: london

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 12
  • 30
  • 34
  • 39
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices