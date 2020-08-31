Berlin zoo’s twin panda cubs celebrate first birthday with special cake

Berlin zoo’s popular twin panda cubs have celebrated their first birthday with a special frozen cake and a portion of snow from the penguin house.

Pit and Paule were the first pandas to be born in Germany and have become a star attraction at the capital’s zoo since they made their public debut in January.

They are on loan from China, as are their parents.

The panda bear cubs climb in their enclosure during their first birthday (Michael Sohn/AP)

The cubs, who weighed less than seven ounces at birth, now each weigh about 62lbs.

Zookeepers brought the duo a frozen cake in the shape of the figure one, made out of beetroot juice, apples, sweet potatoes and bamboo.

The creation was garnished with a portion of snow.