Two men detained after ‘security threat’ on Ryanair flight to UK
RAF Typhoon aircraft escorted the plane Picture: Ministry of Defence/PA
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 09:57 AM
PA

Two men were detained by counter-terror police after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets because of a “security threat”.

A 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy were held by counter-terrorism officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit soon after 7pm on Sunday.

The two men had arrived on a flight from Vienna and were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police said.

The RAF confirmed that Typhoon fighters from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England were launched “to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted”.

A Ryanair spokesman said the crew of the flight from Vienna to the Essex airport had been alerted to a “potential security threat on board”.

He added: “In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.”

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

