German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm parliament building
Police officers stand in front of the Victory Column in Berlin during a protest against coronavirus measures on Sunday (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 12:20 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the German parliament building following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions have been condemned by senior officials.

Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag late on Saturday but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed.

“Reich flags and right-wing extremist provocations in front of the German Bundestag are an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy,” Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said on Sunday.

Police and demonstrators outside the Reichstag building in Berlin on Saturday (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

“We will never accept this.”

Mr Steinmeier said people had the right to express their anger about the coronavirus restrictions and to question them publicly, including with demonstrations.

“My sympathy ends where protesters allow themselves to be used by enemies of democracy and political agitators,” he added.

Police used pepper spray to drive back the protesters, who earlier in the day had participated in a large rally through the capital.

The protest rally in Berlin on Saturday (Michael Sohn/AP)

About 300 people were arrested in front of the Reichstag and following an incident at the Russian embassy, police said.

Berlin’s top security official, Andreas Geisel, praised three officers who had stood alone against the protesters outside the Reichstag until reinforcements arrived.

Opposition parties criticised the police’s failure to station sufficient officers around Parliament despite public warnings from far-right extremists that they planned to try to enter the building.

Robert Habeck, the co-leader of Germany’s Green party, called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

An incident like on Saturday evening must not be allowed to happen again. I expect (federal) interior minister Horst Seehofer to decisively combat right-wing extremism at all levels

Robert Habeck, Green party

“The fact that Nazis with imperial war flags try to storm the Bundestag recalls the darkest period in German history,” he told the Funke media group.

“An incident like on Saturday evening must not be allowed to happen again.

“I expect (federal) interior minister Horst Seehofer to decisively combat right-wing extremism at all levels.”

Opinion polls show overwhelming support for the prevention measures imposed by German authorities, such as the requirement to wear masks on public transport, in shops and in some public buildings such as libraries and schools.

