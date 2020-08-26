Hurricane heading for Texas and Louisiana upgraded to ‘catastrophic’ Category 4

Shoppers have been topping up on supplies in preparation for Hurricane Laura’s arrival (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 10:16 AM
Associated Press reporters

Forecasters say Laura will intensify into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane – an even stronger storm than previously expected – as it heads towards Texas and Louisiana.

Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities.

It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon, with shear remaining low-to-moderate over the deep warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico,” the National Hurricane Centre said in a briefing early on Wednesday.

Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110mph with higher gusts, forecasters said.

“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the centre of Laura’s forecast track.

“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Mr Jones said.

