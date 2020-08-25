Network Rail launches two task forces after Scotland crash

Network Rail launches two task forces after Scotland crash
Network Rail has launched two independent task forces in response to the Stonehaven crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 16:13 PM
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Network Rail has launched two independent task forces in response to the Stonehaven crash.

Former Met Office chief scientist Julia Slingo will lead a review into the impact of heavy rainfall on the railway.

This will consider how data can be used to ensure future engineering decisions take local weather factors into account, as well as Network Rail’s use of forecasting and weather monitoring technology.

With more and more extreme weather and tens of thousands of earthwork assets across Great Britain, our challenge is massive

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines

It will also examine the extent to which the Government-owned rail infrastructure management company has explored real-time weather recording.

Meanwhile Robert Mair, emeritus professor of civil engineering at the University of Cambridge, will spearhead an earthworks task force investigating the management of railway cuttings and embankments.

This will look at past incidents, latest technologies and best practice from across the globe.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed into a landslide across the tracks near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on August 12 following heavy rain.

Scene of the crash near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Six other people were injured.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “The Stonehaven tragedy resulted in three people losing their lives – this is a stark reminder that we must never take running a safe railway for granted.

“With more and more extreme weather and tens of thousands of earthwork assets across Great Britain, our challenge is massive.

“And while we are making record investment in these areas, we have asked world renowned experts, Dame Julia Slingo and Lord Mair, to help us address these issues as effectively as possible, and at pace.”

More in this section

Police Shooting Wisconsin Father of Jacob Blake who was shot by police in Wisconsin says his son is paralysed
London stock Man who damaged Picasso painting at Tate Modern jailed
Julian Assange extradition Assange ‘in a lot of pain’ says partner after prison visit
stonehavenplace: ukplace: scotland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 22, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 12
  • 15
  • 16
  • 31
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices