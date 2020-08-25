Harry Maguire on trial for assault in Greece

Harry Maguire has been charged with assault and swearing in public (AP/Michael Varaklas)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 10:37 AM
Associated Press Reporter

The trial of Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has started in Greece following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. After the session started, the court called a recess to consider various procedural issues raised by Maguire’s lawyers.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

They are being tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court unless procedural delays occur.

maguireplace: international

