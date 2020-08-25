Credit Suisse to shut 37 bank branches in Switzerland

Credit Suisse to shut 37 bank branches in Switzerland
Online banking screenshot (Martin Keene/PA)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 07:56 AM
Associated Press reporters

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said it plans to close 37 branches in its home country as part of an effort to streamline its business, and said that some job cuts are inevitable.

Credit Suisse expects to implement the changes by the end of this year, reducing the number of branches in Switzerland to 109 from 146.

Some of the reduction will result from merging its Neue Aargauer Bank subsidiary in northern Aargau canton (state) with the main Credit Suisse business.

The bank said that, in just the last two years, there has been a 40% increase in the use of online banking at Credit Suisse, while use of its mobile banking option has more than doubled.

It added that “the Covid-19 crisis has further accelerated these trends” and the number of visits to branches has been falling for years.

The company said that “a headcount reduction … is inevitable” at Neue Aargauer Bank and Credit Suisse itself, but did not give any figures.

It said that it is in consultation with employee representatives, with the aim of finding jobs inside the bank or elsewhere for as many as possible.

Credit Suisse forecast annual cost savings of about 100 million francs (£84 million) starting in 2022.

More in this section

Election 2020 RNC Republicans paint dark picture of future if Donald Trump loses election
Vaccine research AstraZeneca gives first doses to patients in Covid-19 treatment trial
New Zealand Mosque Shooting Sentencing New Zealand mosque massacre survivor tells gunman: You are the loser
creditsuissedigitalplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 22, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 12
  • 15
  • 16
  • 31
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices