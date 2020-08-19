US to demand that all UN sanctions are reimposed against Iran

Trump
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 22:25 PM
Matthew Lee, Deb Riechmann and Edith M. Lederer, Associated Press

The United States will demand that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump said, a move that follows Washington’s embarrassing defeat to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

The administration’s insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute.

It is possible that the US call will be ignored by other UN members, an outcome that could call into question the UN Security Council’s ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.

“It’s a snap back,” Mr Trump said on Wednesday.

Mr Trump said US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present the US demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal.

Other nations claim the US has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Mr Trump said.

iranplace: international

