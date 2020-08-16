Israel military targets Gaza after ‘arson balloon’ attacks

Israel military targets Gaza after ‘arson balloon’ attacks
Israel Palestinians
Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 01:58 AM
Fares Akram, Associated Press

Israel said its aircraft bombed several sites belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The military said the airstrikes were in response to arson balloons Hamas-affiliated groups sent across the Gaza frontier into Israeli territory.

The balloons have caused dozens of fires that burned Israeli farmland in recent days.

Dozens of Palestinians took part in nighttime protests on Saturday along the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.

The military said the protesters “burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it”.

An Israeli worker from the Nature and Parks Authority attempts to extinguish a fire caused by a incendiary balloon launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

The Gaza health ministry said two demonstrators were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Israel blames Hamas, which rules Gaza, for all violent acts from the Palestinian territory.

After months of calm reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Gaza-Israel frontier has turned volatile over the past week.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, accused Israel on Saturday of not honouring an informal truce to ease the blockade it has imposed on Gaza since Hamas took it over in 2007.

He told Hamas’ al-Aqsa TV the Palestinian people in Gaza were experiencing “slow death” by the blockade.

He said: “The zone of confrontation with the enemy is expanding day after day in response to its continued aggression.”

He said Egyptian mediators were expected to visit the region to discuss reinforcing the truce, but no timing has been set.

More in this section

Keir Starmer visit to Stoke-on-Trent Starmer tells Johnson it is his duty to get children back into the classroom
Coronavirus - Sat Aug 15, 2020 UK travellers left frustrated after missing quarantine deadline
Belarus Election Russia willing to help counter protests, says Belarus president
gazaplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 15, 2020

  • 3
  • 7
  • 18
  • 36
  • 40
  • 42
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices