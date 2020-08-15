Leaking oil ship splits apart near protected areas off Mauritius

Leaking oil ship splits apart near protected areas off Mauritius
Mauritius Leaking Ship
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 16:48 PM
Associated Press Reporter

The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters.

Photos posted on social media by the official clean-up effort with support of the environment ministry show the ship in two pieces, “and the tugboats are already at work”.

Oil barriers were in place and a skimmer ship was nearby.

Most if not all the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel had been pumped off the ship in the past week as environmental groups warned that the damage to coral reefs and once-pristine coastal areas could be irreversible.

The MV Wakashio struck a reef on July 25 and its hull began to crack after days of pounding waves.

Volunteers take part in the clean up operation (Beekash Roopun/AP)

Some 1,000 tons of fuel began to leak on August 6.

The Mauritius government is under pressure to explain why immediate action was not taken to empty the ship of its fuel.

The country’s prime minister Pravind Jugnauth earlier blamed bad weather for the slow response.

Owner Nagashiki Shipping has said “residual” amounts of fuel remained on the ship after pumping.

It is investigating why the ship went off course.

Volunteers clean up after the oil spill (Beekash Roopun/AP)

The ship was meant to stay at least 10 miles from shore.

The company has sent experts to help in cleaning up the damage.

The Mauritius government is seeking compensation from the company.

After the government declared an environmental emergency, thousands of volunteers rushed to the shore to create makeshift oil barriers from tunnels of fabric stuffed with sugar cane leaves and even human hair, with empty soda bottles tucked in to keep them afloat.

The country of some 1.3 million people relies heavily on tourism and already had taken a severe hit with coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

More in this section

Nile-Talks Pope Pope Francis urges talks to resolve dispute over Ethiopia’s Blue Nile dam
Belarus Election Protesters gather at site of activist’s death amid calls for Belarus leader to quit
Migrant Channel crossing incidents More than 1,000 migrants arrive in UK in 10 days after Channel crossings
shipplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

  • 12
  • 13
  • 20
  • 22
  • 29
  • 34
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices