Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for VP

Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for VP
Virus Outbreak Trump
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 02:46 AM
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump said he is “a little surprised” that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mr Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that Ms Harris “was very disrespectful to Joe Biden” during the Democratic primaries, and said “it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”

He also noted that Ms Harris ”did very poorly” when she ran for the nomination, she dropped out in December, adding: “That’s like a poll.”

Mr Trump is trying to paint Ms Harris as too-far left, saying she wants to raise taxes, slash funds for the military and ban fracking.

He also noted her tough questioning of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Mr Trump said: “She was my No. 1 draft pick and we’ll see how she works out.”

Mr Biden’s campaign announced his decision to pick Ms Harris as his running mate earlier on Tuesday.

The president last month said she would be “a fine choice.”

More in this section

Lebanon Explosion Beirut falls silent to remember those killed in massive explosion
Congress Homeland Security Joe Biden selects California Senator Kamala Harris as running mate
Election 2020 Biden VP Barack Obama says Biden has ‘nailed’ his VP pick with Harris
electiontrumpplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices