Migrant in wheelchair among 146 people who crossed English channel on Friday

146 migrants succeeded in making the perilous journey to the UK on Friday, according to updated figures from the Home Office.

Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 19:31 PM
Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

More migrants including a person in a wheelchair have been brought ashore in Dover on another busy day for Channel crossings.

Many wore blankets and lifejackets as they arrived in the Kent port aboard a Border Force boat on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after 146 migrants succeeded in making the perilous journey to the UK on Friday, according to updated figures from the UK Home Office.

Out in the narrow English Channel multiple Border Force vessels have been roaming the sea alongside Coastguard, RNLI and French forces since early this morning.

There are also reports that migrants have landed on beaches in Kent, something local MP Natalie Elphicke yesterday called an “unacceptable situation”.

Border Force customs cutter Seeker has been active in the Channel, joined by HMC Protector and patrol boat Hunter.

Officers were seen making multiple trips into the harbour in a fast rib-type boat carrying migrants, while officials waited up above.

The RNLI lifeboat was also seen leaving the port and heading out into the Dover strait.

Border Force officers in an inflatable boat heading out towards the Channel from Dover, Kent (Michael Drummond/PA)

Just a few hundred metres across the marina, dozens of beachgoers basked in the roasting 33C heat on another hot day in the South East.

Meanwhile, video on social media appeared to show more migrants landing on a beach further along the Kent coast.

Over in French waters, authorities have rescued at least 33 migrants and brought them back to Calais.

Patrol boats sailing under the Tricolour remain active in the Channel this afternoon.

At least 235 migrants made the dangerous journey across the Channel to the UK on Thursday – a new single-day record.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke spoke on Friday about the migrant crossings crisis at Dover port (Michael Drummond/PA)

On Friday 146 migrants reached the UK, the Home Office confirmed on Saturday evening.

The Home Office has yet to provide a complete breakdown of Friday’s crossings by nationality, age, and gender – or any details of Saturday’s crossings.

