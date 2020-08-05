‘I feel like you’re blaming me’, killer moaned during Keeley Bunker search in UK

A killer convicted of murdering a girl in England he had been trusted to walk home moaned “I feel like you’re blaming me” to police after they took his phone during their investigation.

Wesley Streete, convicted of the murder of 20-year-old Keeley Bunker after a trial at Stafford Crown Court, seemed more concerned about officers looking through his Google searches, than helping police find his missing friend.

Streete said: “I just don’t want them (the police) to laugh if they go through my Google.”

Wesley Streete handing over his phone in the back of the police car. (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Ms Bunker, who was 4ft 11 inches tall and weighed just six-and-a-half stone, had turned their attentions to the man who was last with her, “trusted” friend Streete.

Streete, who towered over Ms Bunker, had been among a group of pals on a night out to Birmingham earlier the previous evening.

But arriving back in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in the early hours of September 19, 2019, they parted ways with another friend and then walked together towards Ms Bunker’s home, across town.

Ms Bunker was not seen alive again, and by the following evening, desperate searches were underway involving her family, close friends and police.

Streete, also 20, was taken by police on a ride-along in a marked patrol car to retrace their movements, claiming all the while that when he and Ms Bunker had parted, she was still alive.

But as detectives’ suspicions grew, they told uniformed officers in the car to get Streete’s phone.

Wesley Streete complaining to police “I feel like I’m getting the blame.” (Staffordshire Police/PA)

In the exchange, caught on a body-worn camera, Streete, who was sitting in the back of the police car alongside his mother and father, said: “I just feel like I’m getting the blame.

“You said when I was at the house that all I needed to do was speak to the officer and then I could go and look for Keeley.

“And then you take my phone off me.”

Officers, reassuring Streete, said: “There’s a lot of people involved in what is happening.

“There’s people a lot higher up than us that are making decisions.”

Streete, pointing at his chest, replied: “When you’re going to take my phone, now I feel like you’re blaming me.”

Streete is then arrested, in the back of the police car, on suspicion of Keeley Bunker’s murder (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Asked for the phone’s passcode, he gave them a wrong number, although the police switched off the handset immediately after getting the correct digits, to preserve the battery.

The conversation happened just as Jason Brown found the body of his niece in nearby Wigginton Park, face-down, partially submerged in a brook and concealed by tree branches.

An hour later, officers captured on their body-worn video the moment Streete, of no fixed address but previously of St Austell Close, Tamworth, was formally arrested for the murder.

Asked if he had any questions as he was being driven to the custody block at Cannock, he replied: “Not really.”

Jurors were told how later on in the journey Streete spoke of being hungry, and “asked if there was food to eat when he got there”.