UK Prime Minister confirms British nationals among those caught up in Beirut blast

The UK Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caught up in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Boris Johnson said the UK Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity with Lebanon.

In a tweet, Mr Johnson said: “The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident.

“The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected.”

Videos of a huge mushroom cloud rising above the Middle Eastern city were shared extensively on social media on Tuesday evening local time.

The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 4, 2020

At least 50 people were killed and 2,700 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. Authorities in Lebanon are yet to announce the cause of the explosion.

Read More John Hume's family urges Derry to mourn famous son from home

In a tweet, Mr Raab said: “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the devastating explosion in #Beirut today.

“The UK stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and is ready to offer help and support, including to those British nationals impacted.”

My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the devastating explosion in #Beirut today. The UK 🇬🇧 stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon 🇱🇧 and is ready to offer help and support including to those British nationals impacted. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 4, 2020

Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a tweet: “The images of explosions in Beirut are deeply worrying. Our thoughts are with those affected, the emergency services and the people of Lebanon.”

Former UK chancellor Sajid Javid tweeted to say his “thoughts and prayers” were with the people of Lebanon, while London mayor Sadiq Khan said the city stood with Beirut amid “truly horrifying images” emerging from Beirut.

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey said in a tweet there were “truly awful scenes and in a city that has already seen so much heartbreak”.