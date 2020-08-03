British woman facing possible hanging in husband murder trial

British woman facing possible hanging in husband murder trial
Malaysia UK Murder
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 05:12 AM
AP Reporters

A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home entered court on Monday for the start of a murder trial that could end with her sentenced to be hanged.

Wearing a mask and handcuffed, Samantha Jones, 51, was escorted by police into the courthouse in Alor Setar in the northern state of Kedah.

She was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones was found dead on October 18, 2018.

Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

The couple moved to tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago under the Malaysia My Second Home programme, which gives foreigners long-staying visas.

A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging.

More in this section

Afghanistan At least 21 dead as IS attack on Afghanistan prison rages on
Virus Outbreak Philippines Duterte reimposes lockdowns as Philippines virus cases surge
ByteDance-TikTok Trump to act on TikTok and other Chinese software
britonplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices