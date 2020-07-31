Bryan Cranston reveals he had coronavirus as he urges people to wear masks

The Breaking Bad star said: "I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus."
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 07:25 AM
Tom Horton, PA

Bryan Cranston has revealed he has had coronavirus as he urged people to wear face coverings.

The US actor said he was “one of the lucky ones” as his symptoms were mild.

He shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of him donating his plasma – the liquid part of the blood – to scientists helping to fight the disease.

He added that the number of deaths from the virus in the US “sounds daunting”.

“I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant,” Cranston said.

“We can prevail – but only if we follow the rules together.”

A number of other celebrities including actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba and singer Pink have previously revealed they have had Covid-19.

