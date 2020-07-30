Tracy Morgan to divorce Megan Wollover after five years of marriage

People Tracy Morgan
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 06:53 AM
Associated Press reporters

US actor and comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage.

The star’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan and Wollover married after the former Saturday Night Live cast member recovered from a 2014 car crash.

One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.

The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.

Morgan and Wollover have a seven-year-old daughter.

The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.

