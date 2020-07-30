Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg receives treatment in New York hospital

Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 01:46 AM
Associated Press Reporter

US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has received treatment from a hospital in New York City but expects to be released by the end of the week, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday evening.

The court said in a statement the 87-year-old underwent a minimally invasive procedure to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ms Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and also required cleaning at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore earlier this month.

Wednesday’s statement came almost two weeks after the judge said she was receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but had no plans to retire from the bench.

She will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement issued by the court on July 17.

“I remain fully able to do that.”

