Trump admits to tweeting regrets

Trump admits to tweeting regrets
Trump
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 01:29 AM
AP Reporters

Donald Trump has acknowledged he has “often” had regrets about his tweets.

“Too often,” the president said, in an interview with Barstool Sports published on Friday.

Mr Trump said modern times were not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider.

We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: ‘Did you really say this?’

Donald Trump

“But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?” Mr Trump said.

“We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: ‘Did you really say this?’”

Mr Trump said that more often than not, “it’s the retweets that get you in trouble”.

“You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate,” he said.

Among other things, Mr Trump has been criticised in recent months for retweeting posts with “white power” and anti-Semitic messages as well one that included a “FireFauci” hashtag, referring to Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

More in this section

Racial Injustice-Federal Response Judge denies Oregon’s request to stop arrests by federal agents
Turkey Hagia Sophia Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers
Johnny Depp court case High Court played bombshell video of aftermath of ‘Amber Heard attack on sister’
trumptweetsplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices