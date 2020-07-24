Donald Trump, 74, makes dementia a campaign issue in duel with Joe Biden, 77

Donald Trump, 74, makes dementia a campaign issue in duel with Joe Biden, 77
BidenTrump (1)
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 10:40 AM
Jonathan Lemire, Seth Borenstein and Will Weissert, Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” is getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as the politics of dementia enters the campaign three months before the election.

Mr Trump, 74, attempted to demonstrate his mental fitness by reciting five words, in order, importantly, over and over in a television interview.

The Republican president said that collection of nouns, or ones like them, was part of a cognitive test he had aced while declaring that his likely Democratic opponent, 77-year-old Joe Biden, could not do the same.

In a battle of septuagenarians, the Trump campaign has long tried to paint Mr Biden as having lost some of his mental sharpness.

But the gambit has yet to prove successful in denting the former vice president’s standing in the race.

That leaves Mr Trump trying to escalate the attacks while defending his own ability to handle the mental rigours of the job.

Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV

The cognitive test Donald Trump says he has aced

“The first questions are very easy,” Mr Trump told Fox News.

“The last questions are much more difficult.

“Like a memory question.

“It’s, like, you’ll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’

“So I said, ‘Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’”

He then recalled that, at the end of the test, the doctor asked him to recite it again.

“And you go: ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV’.

“If you get it in order, you get extra points,” Mr Trump said.

“They said nobody gets it in order.

“It’s actually not that easy, but for me, it was easy.”

Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Mr Trump boasted that he dazzled the doctors because he has “a good memory, because I’m cognitively there” and delivered an unsubtle accusation about Mr Biden.

“Now Joe should take that test because something’s going on,” Mr Trump said.

“And, I say this with respect.

“I mean — going to probably happen to all of us, right?

“You know? It’s going to happen.”

Mr Trump has been known to declare that he is “a very stable genius” and that “I have the best words” while noting that he attended the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden is seeking to wrest the keys to the White House from Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

And about a month ago, he began telling aides that a cognitive test he took as part of his physical in 2018 could be something he could weaponise against Mr Biden.

The president has been known to recite five words to aides in the West Wing or on Air Force One, he would tweak the list to make it appropriate for the setting, while claiming that Mr Biden could not do the same.

Latest

